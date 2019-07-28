June 28, 1924 – July 2, 2019
Born June 28, 1924 to Arthur Cowell and Mary Elsie Bassett. Preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene and Richard Cowell; and her husband, George Jacob Keeler.
Pat served in the Navy from 1944 – 1946 as an Aircraft Route Manager, where she proudly served on Treasure Island when she met the love of her life, George, who was also in the Navy. They had four children whom they raised in Blackbird, Delaware. Pat enjoyed reading, gardening, birdwatching, cooking, and most of all, traveling.
She is survived by her children, George, Patty, Mike, and Kathy, along with 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all who will dearly miss her.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 28, 2019