Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Virginia Keeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 28, 1924 – July 2, 2019

Born June 28, 1924 to Arthur Cowell and Mary Elsie Bassett. Preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene and Richard Cowell; and her husband, George Jacob Keeler.

Pat served in the Navy from 1944 – 1946 as an Aircraft Route Manager, where she proudly served on Treasure Island when she met the love of her life, George, who was also in the Navy. They had four children whom they raised in Blackbird, Delaware. Pat enjoyed reading, gardening, birdwatching, cooking, and most of all, traveling.

She is survived by her children, George, Patty, Mike, and Kathy, along with 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all who will dearly miss her.





June 28, 1924 – July 2, 2019Born June 28, 1924 to Arthur Cowell and Mary Elsie Bassett. Preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene and Richard Cowell; and her husband, George Jacob Keeler.Pat served in the Navy from 1944 – 1946 as an Aircraft Route Manager, where she proudly served on Treasure Island when she met the love of her life, George, who was also in the Navy. They had four children whom they raised in Blackbird, Delaware. Pat enjoyed reading, gardening, birdwatching, cooking, and most of all, traveling.She is survived by her children, George, Patty, Mike, and Kathy, along with 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all who will dearly miss her. Published in NewsZapDE on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close