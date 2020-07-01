CAMDEN, Del. â€" Pat Kelly was born June 13, 1952 to Patrick & Margaret Kelly in Philadelphia, Pa. Pat currently resided in Camden, Del. with his wife of 43 years, Mary. Mr. Kelly passed away June 23, 2020.
Pat loved life and his wife. He was a huge Philadelphia Sports Fan. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. His career also took him to the Philadelphia Navy Yard and into sales in real estate and autos. Mr. Kelly was a member of Mensa. He loved any kind of music and was a member of the Blue Rock Drum & Bugle Corp. One of his proudest accomplishments was the fact that he was in the Corp when they won the 1971 National Championship.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; brothers, Sean & Kevin; his sisters, Sheila, Geri & Missy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Due to COVID 19 the family is limited to 50 people for the services, please respect social distancing and wearing masks. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020, 11 a.m. until time of Service 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. Interment with honors to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home website.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pat loved life and his wife. He was a huge Philadelphia Sports Fan. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. His career also took him to the Philadelphia Navy Yard and into sales in real estate and autos. Mr. Kelly was a member of Mensa. He loved any kind of music and was a member of the Blue Rock Drum & Bugle Corp. One of his proudest accomplishments was the fact that he was in the Corp when they won the 1971 National Championship.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; brothers, Sean & Kevin; his sisters, Sheila, Geri & Missy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Due to COVID 19 the family is limited to 50 people for the services, please respect social distancing and wearing masks. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020, 11 a.m. until time of Service 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. Interment with honors to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home website.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.