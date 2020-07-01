Patrick Joseph Kelly
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMDEN, Del. â€" Pat Kelly was born June 13, 1952 to Patrick & Margaret Kelly in Philadelphia, Pa. Pat currently resided in Camden, Del. with his wife of 43 years, Mary. Mr. Kelly passed away June 23, 2020.
Pat loved life and his wife. He was a huge Philadelphia Sports Fan. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. His career also took him to the Philadelphia Navy Yard and into sales in real estate and autos. Mr. Kelly was a member of Mensa. He loved any kind of music and was a member of the Blue Rock Drum & Bugle Corp. One of his proudest accomplishments was the fact that he was in the Corp when they won the 1971 National Championship.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; brothers, Sean & Kevin; his sisters, Sheila, Geri & Missy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Due to COVID 19 the family is limited to 50 people for the services, please respect social distancing and wearing masks. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020, 11 a.m. until time of Service 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. Interment with honors to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home website.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
12:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved