DOVER - Patrina Mary (Lauricella) Spiezio passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Mrs. Spiezio was born on January 19, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio; the daughter of the late Maria A. (Giacommza) and Vincenzo J. Lauricella.
Mrs. Spiezio retired in 2002 after many years of service working civil service at Dover Air Force Base. After retirement, Patrina served on the Junior Board of Kent General Hospital, and from 1978 was an avid volunteer there. Patrina served in many departments, including Outpatient Services, while volunteering at the hospital.
Her volunteerism did not stop at the hospital. For more than 25 years, Patrina served banquet dinners at the Modern Maturity Center and served Thanksgiving dinners for the Salvation Army. In 2017, she was awarded the Bayhealth Physician's Appreciation Award. In 2019, she was awarded the Governor's Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award by Gov. John Carney for all of her outstanding service to the community. Helping others and giving back is how Patrina Spiezio measured success.
Mrs. Spiezio was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Silvio A. Spiezio, Jr. and by her brother, Gerlando Lauricella. She leaves behind her three children: Silvio A. Spiezio, III and his wife, Ricka, Vincent J. Spiezio, Sr. and Thomas P. Spiezio and his wife, Carolyn; two grandchildren, Vincent J. Spiezio, Jr. and Danielle V. Spiezio-Hall and her husband Gary; one great grandson, Kaden R. Spiezio; and two special ladies who Patrina thought of as her daughters, Evlyn Bassols and Margaret Santoro Oldham.
There will be a private viewing (invitation only) at Pippin Funeral Home at 12 noon followed by a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 (live-streaming of the service will be attempted). The graveside service (open to all friends and family) will be at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Mrs. Spiezio was born on January 19, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio; the daughter of the late Maria A. (Giacommza) and Vincenzo J. Lauricella.
Mrs. Spiezio retired in 2002 after many years of service working civil service at Dover Air Force Base. After retirement, Patrina served on the Junior Board of Kent General Hospital, and from 1978 was an avid volunteer there. Patrina served in many departments, including Outpatient Services, while volunteering at the hospital.
Her volunteerism did not stop at the hospital. For more than 25 years, Patrina served banquet dinners at the Modern Maturity Center and served Thanksgiving dinners for the Salvation Army. In 2017, she was awarded the Bayhealth Physician's Appreciation Award. In 2019, she was awarded the Governor's Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award by Gov. John Carney for all of her outstanding service to the community. Helping others and giving back is how Patrina Spiezio measured success.
Mrs. Spiezio was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Silvio A. Spiezio, Jr. and by her brother, Gerlando Lauricella. She leaves behind her three children: Silvio A. Spiezio, III and his wife, Ricka, Vincent J. Spiezio, Sr. and Thomas P. Spiezio and his wife, Carolyn; two grandchildren, Vincent J. Spiezio, Jr. and Danielle V. Spiezio-Hall and her husband Gary; one great grandson, Kaden R. Spiezio; and two special ladies who Patrina thought of as her daughters, Evlyn Bassols and Margaret Santoro Oldham.
There will be a private viewing (invitation only) at Pippin Funeral Home at 12 noon followed by a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 (live-streaming of the service will be attempted). The graveside service (open to all friends and family) will be at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 5, 2020.