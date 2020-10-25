Paul Alan Montz, 63
NEWARK - Paul Alan Montz passed away on Oct. 21, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was a 1974 graduate of Dover High School, and held a double Masters degree in Business and Psychology from the University of Delaware. He spent his career working for American Express and recently retired from his position as the Director of Technology and Compliance.
Paul was first and foremost an amazing and loving father. He was a friend to all who knew him and was revered for his kind heart; he inspired many people to be better versions of themselves. His sense of humor and his infectious smile will never be forgotten.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Montz in 2001.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Isabella Vockel-Montz of Newark, Del.; and his two children, Chad Montz of Orlando, Fla. and Carly Montz of Newark, Del.
Due to the Covid pandemic visitation will be private. Interment will be on Oct. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover, Del.
Letters of condolence may be sent to www.traderfh.com