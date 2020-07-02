Paul Alan Silveus, 72
Paul Alan Silveus passed away at his home on April 13, 2020. Paul was born May 9th, 1947 to the late Clarence and Mardell Silveus of Pekin, Ill.
He grew up and attended school in Pekin, choosing to join the Air Force after attending Junior College. Paul married his wife, Sheila on September 12th, 1970, and she traveled with him through his adventures. He continued in his military career to serve in Vietnam in munitions, and next served in Guam and various stateside bases. Paul was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California where he retired at the rank of Master Sargent as a Flying Crew Chief in 1988. After retirement, he moved to Dover, Delaware where he completed another 20 years in Federal Civil Service in Transient Maintenance, finally 'officially' retiring in May 2009 to spend well deserved time with his family due to the birth of his first grandchild.
Once retired, Paul enjoyed collecting guns and shooting, and occasionally hunting and skeet shooting. He also loved to fish and was a Star Trek "Trekkie". He remained passionate and proud about his time served in the Air Force and would talk your ear off about airplanes. Paul loved spending time with his wife at their home, and enjoyed his time with his three grandchildren, always ruffling their hair with a loud "Hey, kiddo!"
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Sheila (Shonk) of nearly 50 years; his son, Cory Silveus and his daughter in law Amanda Silveus; his sister, Linda George; and his three grandchildren, Luke, Rosalee, and Rhys Silveus; along with many cousins and two nieces.
In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations to a non-profit animal shelter or veterans outreach organization.
Service to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. The funeral procession for Paul, led by a motorcycle escort by the Patriot Guard Riders, will depart from Trader's Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, DE 19901 at about 12:30 p.m. If you wish to join the procession, please arrive in a timely fashion.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com