Paul Alfred Dyer

Paul Alfred Dyer passed away peacefully at home, Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020, with his two daughters at his side. Paul was born in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 1937, to James and Catherine Dyer.

He grew up in Charlestown and graduated from Matignon High School in 1956. Paul joined the United States Air Force in 1956 and started a life-long career in Civil engineering that took him many places in this world. He achieved a bachelor degree from University of Nebraska and would go on to achieve a master degree in business education from ENMU in 1972. He was elected to attend Officer's Candidate School, became an Officer and served 26 years active duty retiring as a Captain earning many accolades and meritorious awards and then went right back into Civil Service for another 12 years. Paul also taught business courses at Wesley College as an Associate Professor and truly enjoyed the college environment, especially the football games. However, there was no team greater than the Boston RedSox; he would often share memories of his youth, hanging at the "wall" watching the players practice. The last few years of his life were spent watching his favorite cowboy movies and being taken care of by his "daughter number 2", he affectionately called Brenny. Paul Dyer was a kind and gentle soul and he will be so dearly missed by his girls.

He leaves behind his two daughters, Paula Cashion (John) and Brenda Dyer; three grand-daughters, Caitlin, Caroline, and Christina, all of Dover, Del.; and one sister, Pauline Doucette of Framingham, Mass.; not forgetting his many nieces and nephews.

A memorial in honor of Paul's dedicated life will be held at a later date.

Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.







