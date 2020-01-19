Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Camden - Paul Anthony Brooks went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.

Paul was born Aug. 21, 1942 in Houston, Texas to the late, Henry Brooks and Jimmie Lee (Fluellen) Jackson.He served proudly in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring with the rank of SMSGT, and achieving several decorations during his tour, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, among others.

After retiring from the Air Force, Paul embarked on a new career path, owning and operating Brooks Machine Company in Dover from 1982-Present.

Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (Knight) Brooks; two sons, Paul A. Brooks, II and wife, Jenny, of Wilmington and John W. Brooks and wife, Bridgette, of Mooresville, N.C.; his sister, Phyllis Hesse, of League City, Texas; and eight grandchildren, Paul, Bryan, Sydney, Nora, William, Joey, Lilly, and Iain. Paul was also preceded in death by a grandson, Eric.

Funeral Services will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Duke University Hospital Lung Transplant or Cancer Research, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, N.C. 27710.

