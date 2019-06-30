DOVER - Paul B. Mijal passed away, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home.
Mr. Mijal was born Oct. 3, 1923 in Massachusetts, to the late Peter Mijal and Irene Brown Mijal.
He served in the United States Air Force for 30 years, retiring in 1973 as Msgt. Mr. Mijal enjoyed flying. He was a member of VFW, American Legion.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Kenein Mijal.
He is survived by son, Carl Mijal of Dover; twp nephews, Craig and Don Martin; and two nieces, Lois Lisa and Clair Graves; and care givers, Susan Ashraf, Ellen Anderson and Carrie Ghosen, Mehmet Sayar, Tassina Ashraf and Andrew Hitter.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Easter Seals, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 30, 2019