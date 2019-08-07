DOVER - Paul Daniel Lacour "Frenchie" passed away, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Lacour was born March 2, 1931 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Paul D. Lacour, Sr. and Ann Rebecca Johnson Lacour.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 22 years as a Maintenance Supervisor and Flight Engineer. Mr. Lacour had been selected for the command crew at Westover AFB, Offutt AFB and Hickam AFB and served as crew chief for General Joseph J. Nazzaro who was the 8th Air Force commander, commander in chief of the Pacific Air Forces and commander in chief, Strategic Air Command. After his military career, he worked for 18 years at the Blood Bank of Delaware as a phlebotomist and drove and maintained the first bloodmobile in the state of Delaware. Mr. Lacour was recently elected President of the Delaware Veterans Home Resident Council. He enjoyed friends and family, his dog Beau, music, fishing, making others laugh telling stories and jokes. He always had a smile for everyone. Mr. Lacour will be remembered by his loved ones for his favorite quote, "God's gift to me is my wonderful family and friends".
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Hughes and Catherine Blouin; and grandson, Ryan Suchko.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hilma Lacour of Dover; son, Jeff Lacour and his wife Mary Anne of West Grove, Pa.; daughters, Hope Gorlich and her husband John of Rehoboth and Elaine Mayer and her husband Tom of Glenmoore, Pa.; sister, Barbara Knox of Warwick, R.I.; grandchildren, Faith Davis and husband Brian, Tom Mayer Jr., Matthew Mayer, Sarah Lacour, Paul Lacour, Jason Gorlich and wife Marykatherine, Andy Gorlich and wife Suzanna; and five great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon, preceded by a 1 hour visitation, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call Sunday evening from 5-8 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. There will be a remembrance service starting at 7PM, Sunday evening. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Chapter 850 Vietnam Veterans of America, PO Box 1718, Dover, Delaware 19903, Brandywine Valley SPCA Dover, and Delaware Veterans Home Milford.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 7, 2019