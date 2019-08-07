Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Visitation 10:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church 22860 Dupont Boulevard Georgetown , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Paul F. Clouser passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Paul was born in Delmar, Del., son of the late Clarence Edward and Mildred Ellen (Baker) Clouser.

Paul graduated from Central High School in Painter, Va. in 1958 and served as class president. After graduation, Paul was drafted by the U.S. Army in April of 1963 and received an honorable discharge in April, 1965. Following his military service, Paul worked for the Dupont Company in Seaford, Del. and Waynesboro, Va. where he retired as a Research Associate and Engineer after 33 years. Paul loved cooking and, in the early 1970's, was the owner and operator of the Dutch Inn Restaurant in Laurel.

Paul was a giving and generous person who was loved by many; his senior class voted him wittiest, best dancer, friendliest, teacher's pet, and most popular. He adored his family and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. In his spare time Paul loved cooking, photography, painting, tennis and genealogy. To the delight of his grandchildren, Paul was very tech savvy. Paul, along with his wife Pat, loved to travel. They especially enjoyed connecting with friends yearly in Williamsburg where they spent time visiting and studying the history of plantations.

In addition to his family, Paul dearly loved his church and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Georgetown, serving in many ways.

Paul is survived by his wife of 51 ½ years, Patricia (O'Neal) Clouser; two children, Jeff Clouser and wife Michelle of Bridgeville, and Paula Holston and husband Jimmy of Georgetown; six grandchildren, Alyssa Holston, Dylan Holston, Megan Taulbee, Michelle Peed, Craig Peed and Miranda Peed; three great granddaughters, Emma Gilreath, Chloe Gilreath and Liliana Howell; and a brother, Bruce Clouser and wife Gabe of Fortson, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 22860 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947 on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at 10am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Paul's memory to Calvary Baptist Church, Building Fund, 22860 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, Del 19947 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Suite 2, Georgetown, Del 19947.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.





Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 7, 2019

