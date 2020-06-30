GEORGETOWN â€" Paul J. Walker, Jr. passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1928 in Bishopville, Md. to the late Paul and Mildred (nee Bunting) Walker.
Paul proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1st Class. He worked with the Department of Agriculture as a Food Inspector. Paul attended Crossroad Community Church and was a former member of the Sussex Pines Country Club, both in Georgetown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, C. Elizabeth (nee Scott) Walker in 2008; sister, Mary Ellen Phillips; and daughter-in-law, Donna Walker.
Paul is survived by his children, Paul J. Walker, III, Stanley Walker (Connie) and Lynette Whealton (Bill), all of Georgetown; brother-in-law, Ralph Phillips; step-brother, Gordy Swift; and step-sister, Pauline Townsend. He is also survived by grandchildren, Paul Walker, IV (Andrea), Sam Walker (Jessica), Tracie Roberts (Ben), Rebecca Walker, Susan Whealton, Karin Flowers and Elizabeth Meredith (Chad); great-grandchildren, Ashton Walker, Shaila Walker, Sam Walker, Mia Roberts, Maddox Roberts, Lane Roberts, Kaila Trueblood, Nicholas Flowers, Dylan Flowers and Kolyn Flowers; and a great-great-grandson, Jason Sharp.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. A time of visitation will be start at 12 noon. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 163, Salisbury, MD 21803-0163.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 30, 2020.