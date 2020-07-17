Paul J. Woikoski, 93
Paul J. Woikoski (93) went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. Paul (or Junior) was born on April 27, 1927 to Paul and Agnes Woikoski of Winber, Pa. They relocated to Felton, Del. where he graduated from Felton High School. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 stationed in Italy. Paul married Sarah Ann Hopkins and celebrated 71 years in June. He was employed with DuPont in Seaford for five years and retired from International Playtex with 33 years of service. He enjoyed camping and was proud to have hiked the Appalachian Trail. In later years he enjoyed working on puzzles.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Freda Kelley and Helen O'Day.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann; two daughters, Charlene (David) Warner of Felton, Beverly (Elwood) Lord of Dover; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew) Calvello, Justin (Lee) Lord, Mandy (Jason) Calvello, Victoria (Jeremy) Wetherbee; ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Paul was a friend to everyone and loved to joke. He will be missed by all.
Due to covid-19 a private by invite only memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. Live streaming of the service will be available at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963 or a charity of your choice
in memory of Paul.