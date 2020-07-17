1/1
Paul J. Woikoski
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Woikoski, 93
Paul J. Woikoski (93) went home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2020. Paul (or Junior) was born on April 27, 1927 to Paul and Agnes Woikoski of Winber, Pa. They relocated to Felton, Del. where he graduated from Felton High School. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 stationed in Italy. Paul married Sarah Ann Hopkins and celebrated 71 years in June. He was employed with DuPont in Seaford for five years and retired from International Playtex with 33 years of service. He enjoyed camping and was proud to have hiked the Appalachian Trail. In later years he enjoyed working on puzzles.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Freda Kelley and Helen O'Day.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann; two daughters, Charlene (David) Warner of Felton, Beverly (Elwood) Lord of Dover; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew) Calvello, Justin (Lee) Lord, Mandy (Jason) Calvello, Victoria (Jeremy) Wetherbee; ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Paul was a friend to everyone and loved to joke. He will be missed by all.
Due to covid-19 a private by invite only memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. Live streaming of the service will be available at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963 or a charity of your choice in memory of Paul.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved