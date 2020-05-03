Paul L. Baker
BAKER - Paul L. Baker passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General. Paul was the son of Leroy and Margaret Baker.
Paul spent 43 years working various jobs for the Railroad Company from clerk to conductor. He was a member of the Railroad Club House.
Paul was a very special man who would go above and beyond to take care of his wife. He was a great role model to his children, always had a smile, enjoying teasing others, and would help anyone in need. He was a little league manager and coached baseball when his kids were younger. Paul enjoyed being with his family, he designed and built a log cabin on the Murder Kill River where they would often fish and enjoy the outdoors. Paul enjoyed music, often going to the Milford Senior Center, Yoder's, or even to Greensboro for concerts. He was a fan of the New England Patriots, Tom Brady and the Boston Red Sox.
Paul liked to be busy and was incredibly active and devoted to the Pilgrim Chapel Church which he helped to build in 1992. He loved working for the church and, he could be found cutting grass, working on the church building, or running the sound for services.
Along with his devotion to the Lord and church, Paul volunteered with the Food Pantry.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby, Raymond and Freddie Baker.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Carolyn Baker; sons, Steve Baker (Debra), Gary Baker (Karen Butler), and Terry Baker (Jackie); grandson, Terry Baker; granddaughter, Renee Baker; brother, Kenneth Baker; sisters, Jean Coffman and Eva Dixon; and his extended church family.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Paul will be private and for the immediate family only. He will be laid to rest in Hollywood Cemetery. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.



Published in NewsZapDE on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May the God of all comfort be with you as a source of comfort and strength.
V M
Neighbor
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
