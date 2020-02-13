|
15522 South Dupont Highway
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
HARRINGTON - Paul L. Simpson passed away peacefully into his Eternal Rest, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family that loved him dearly. Mr. Simpson was born in Harrington to the late Elizabeth and Leslie Simpson Sr.
Mr. Simpson served his country proudly in the United States Navy. During WWII, he was assigned to the Naval Vessel, LST 665. After that assignment, he assigned to the USS Malabar during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Simpson worked for 35 years at the DuPont Co. as a Power House Operator. After his retirement from DuPont, he worked for the Wesleyan Retirement Center for about 15 years. Mr. Simpson enjoyed carpentry and worked tirelessly for many years helping to build his children's homes and numerous jobs for friends and family. He was truly a jack of all trades.
In his spare time, he did enjoy camping and being on a boat. He enjoyed going to the horse races and could be found there most Monday nights. Going out to eat was also a favorite pastime as well as spending time around his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Mr. Simpson was a member of the Calvary Wesleyan Church of Harrington.
The family would like to thank Mr. Simpson's caregivers who gave exceptional care and support the past few months, Robbin Stubbs, Betty Truitt, Cindy Hammond, Nancy Kenton, and Connie Breeding.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Simpson Jr.; a sister, Mary Ellen Grinolds, and a step grandaughter, Jennifer Stubbs.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah Mae Simpson; his children and their spouses, Dennis (Suellen) Simpson, Gary (Jean) Simpson, Darrin (Laura) Simpson, Gail (Aubrey) Brown, Sherri (Barney) Stubbs; grandchildren and their spouses, Jon (Anna) Simpson, Megan Simpson, Gary (Amy) Simpson, Paula (Kevin) Bishop, Abby (Brent) Stubbs, Andrew Brown, Jimmy (Kacie) Messick Jr., Jenna Stubbs, L.B. (Kelli) Stubbs, Ethan Simpson, Logan Simpson, Jordan Simpson; nephew, Barry Simpson; nieces, Debbie Bennett, Robin Beene; 14 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE, with the interment following at Hollywood Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will take place Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home, and also starting at 12 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Ave., Harrington, DE 19952.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2020
