Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
(302)-697-7002

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

Obituary

DOVER - Paul "Chief" Lawhead passed away on June 13, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mr. Lawhead had served as a chief supply officer for the United States Air Force for about 30 years. Afterwards, he was supervisor of loadmasters at the Dover Air Force Base for about 20 years. Chief enjoyed coin collecting, googling information on his computer and watching Judge Judy on television.

Mr. Lawhead is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen M. (Murphy) Lawhead; three daughters, Debra Ann Lawhead of Magnolia, Tina Tedford and her husband Steve of New Braunfels, Texas and Carylon Comegys and her husband Sandy of Dover; his sister, Edith Cox and her husband Jerry of Ohio; his half sister, Carolyn Race of Covington, Ky.; three grandchildren, Melanie Hall, Ryan Tedford and Kyle Comegys; and three great grandchildren: twins Myer and Reagan Hall and Miles Hall.

Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the funeral home where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720-1633.

