Paul Leon Myers passed away on the afternoon of Sept. 13, 2019. He lived much of his adult life in New Carrollton, Md. before retiring to Georgetown, Del. in 1999. Paul moved back to Maryland to be closer to family in 2017.

Paul was born on Jan. 29, 1942 to V. Duane and Mabel (Stremme) Myers, in West Salem, Ill. He was the husband of more than 55 years to Ila Myers, who predeceased him.

Paul was pre-deceased by his parents; and his grandson, Declan Patrick.

He is survived by his daughters, Jan (Darin) Wipperman, of Lancaster, N.H., and Stephanie (David) Potter of Pasadena, Md.; a grandson, John Paul Gray, of Pasadena, Md.; his sister, Melba (Gerald) Knust of Elgin, Ill.; his brother, Marion (Susan) Myers of Tulsa, Okla.; as well as two nephews, four nieces, and a large extended family.

Until his retirement, Paul worked at

Paul will be interred at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of The Chesapeake, for the benefit of the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, or to University of Maryland Brain Foundation, Inc., 655 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.





Until his retirement, Paul worked at NASA Goddard as well as the Executive Office of the President of The United States. After moving to Delaware, Paul had his own computer support business and was very active in Calvary Baptist Church of Georgetown. He served on the Town Council of the Town of Georgetown, and was a member of the Sussex County Master Gardeners. He deeply enjoyed working with computers, genealogy, reading, gardening, working crossword puzzles, and investing in the lives of others.

