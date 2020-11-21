Paul P. 'Junior'
Robbins, 86
ELLENDALE - Paul P. "Junior" Robbins, Jr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 18, 2020.
Born December 2, 1933, to the late Paul and Emma (Steele) Robbins, Sr. He received an honorable discharge from the Delaware National Guard in 1953. He worked for the Delaware Technical & Community College as a Custodian for 8 years until he retired in February 1999.
In July of 1975 he married his one and true love, Anne E. Robbins whom he spent 41 years of marriage until she passed away in March 2017. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, the slots, and spending time with friends and family. Paul was an avid animal lover, especially his many cats. He enjoyed a good meal and loved conversating with anyone that would listen. He would reminisce about the many travels he shared with his wife Anne and often spoke of his favorite places; Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and Lancaster, Pa.
In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, he was preceded in death his sister, Betty J. Neibert in October 2020.
Paul is survived by his nephew, Ronnie Benton and fiancee Robin; great-niece and carepersons, Lisa Rollison and fiance Casey; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Scott A. Hammer, along with the staff and nurses of Compassionate Care Hospice.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Del. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com