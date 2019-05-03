Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul T. Pelen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - Paul T. Pelen passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on Monday, April 29, 2019.

He was born on May 3, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Paul W. and Isabelle Pelen. After moving quite a bit throughout his childhood, Paul and the Pelen family settled in Pawtucket, R.I. in 1947.

As a young man Paul served our country in the U.S. Army, from 1948 – 52 and receiving an Honorable Discharge. From there, he attended Brown University where he received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.

After marrying Margaret Zompa in 1962, he and his young family settled in Milford where Paul worked as an electrical engineer at Mohawk Electrical Systems until his retirement.

Paul was a member of the A.C.B.L., Shawnee Country Club, a founding member of the Milford

He was an avid golfer and "tinkerer" and combined the two when he built a motorized cart for his golf clubs, which he could be seen chasing after on the Shawnee greens. He also enjoyed gardening, playing Duplicate Bridge, and spending winters in Arizona.

Mr. Pelen was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Zompa; his sister, Ann Bejma; and his granddaughter, Julia Esposito.

Paul is survived by his wife of 12 years, Susan Derrickson; his children, Linda Nixon and her husband Alan, Jean Bowman and her husband Jerry, Karen Esposito and her husband Scott, and Bill Pelen and his wife Laura; his stepchildren, Tad Derrickson and his wife Ingrid, Lesley Derrickson – Carr, and Dotte Derrickson and her husband David Coleman; his grandchildren, Michael, Derek, Olivia, Rachel, Ella, Jayne, and Lydia; and several great grandchildren; and his faithful canine companion, Hammer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milford Elks Lodge 2401, 18951 Elks Lodge Rd, Milford, DE 19963.

Services are private.

For condolences please visit





