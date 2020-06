GEORGETOWN â€" Paul Wix Welch passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Paul was the son of the late Willis Carroll and Mildred Elizabeth (Wix) Welch.He was a graduate of Harrington High School. Paul worked for the State of Delaware Department of Transportation as a surveyor for 37 years before retiring. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church, Georgetown and the Harrington High School Alumni Association.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Welch in 1992; as well as several brothers and sisters.He is survived by his 2nd wife, Dolores Welch; his son, Glenn Welch (Kim); his daughter, Paula Fisher (Ed); one stepson, Tony Hudson; two stepdaughters, Terry Komlo (Brian) and Tammy Tisher (Mark); eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.A viewing will be held from 6 â€" 8 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Please follow State-ordered social distancing and mask guidelines when attending. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com