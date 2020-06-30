GEORGETOWN â€" Paul Wix Welch passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Paul was the son of the late Willis Carroll and Mildred Elizabeth (Wix) Welch.
He was a graduate of Harrington High School. Paul worked for the State of Delaware Department of Transportation as a surveyor for 37 years before retiring. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church, Georgetown and the Harrington High School Alumni Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Welch in 1992; as well as several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his 2nd wife, Dolores Welch; his son, Glenn Welch (Kim); his daughter, Paula Fisher (Ed); one stepson, Tony Hudson; two stepdaughters, Terry Komlo (Brian) and Tammy Tisher (Mark); eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6 â€" 8 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Please follow State-ordered social distancing and mask guidelines when attending. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 30, 2020.