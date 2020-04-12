Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula H. Bodner. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN - Paula H. Bodner passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

Paula was born on July 3, 1954 in Dover to the late Richard & Katherine (Hoeflich) Hutchins. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1972. In 1976 she graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing. In 1997 she earned her Masters in Nursing Administration from the University of Delaware. Paula was a passionate nurse, psychiatric nursing director, and nursing educator at Bayhealth, where she retired from in 2012. More recently, she was a devoted clinical nursing educator at Del Tech, Terry Campus. She loved time with her family, hugs, cooking, reading, gardening, and camping. She led a full life and always expressed her love, gratitude, and kindness to others. She was a member of Modern Maturity Center where she attended Yoga classes.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Amanda Brooks (Bodner) of Cambridge, Md. and her husband Matthew, their two sons Vaughn and Spencer; step-daughter Jamie Pinkstaff (Bodner) of Lincoln, and her husband Derek, and their four kids, Lane, Haley, Owen, and Gavin; and step-son Jeremy Bodner of Lincoln and his two children, Remy and Brylan; as well as her five siblings and their families; her nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her loving Aunt Chris that, she held close.

Private services will be held at a later date due to COVID19. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Paula Bodner's memory to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.





