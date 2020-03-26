Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Sullivan born Sept. 4, 1926, in Wyoming, Del., she departed this life surround by her children and received her wings to be with our Lord on March 18, 2020. Pauline Sullivan was the daughter of the late Walter & Bertha Waters (step father, the late Edward Hawkins) and wife to the late Thomas Sullivan.

A loving mother to Theresa Ruff-Yelverton, and Tyrone Sullivan, (Junina). A cherished grandmother to Tyrone Ruff II, Joseph Grimes, Javonte Grimes, Trey Ruff, Jaya Sullivan, Alexis Guzman, and Machenna Cole. Step grandchildren, Micha Cole, Mikayla Cole, Bryanna Brisbane, Tyan Collins, Dominique DeJesus, Kaleshia Hoskins, and Tiffany Hoskins. Affectionate great grandmother to 43 children, an adored Aunt to eight nieces and nephews and 38 great nieces and nephews, and countless cousins. Pauline, a step mother as she cared for many other children throughout her life and a dear friend to many; she made friends where ever she traveled to. She will be deeply and severely missed.

Pauline was educated in Delaware, moved to Philadelphia at the age of 18 years old and became self-employed offering Domestic Cleaning Services in Philadelphia, Pa. and in Delaware for 56 years; she retired at the age 73. After retirement, she worked diligently to help and care for others, any one in need of help. Caring exquisitely for her many cats referred to as her other children. A member of Holy Trinity U.A.M.E. Church, Dover, Del. from 1964 to current where she served on many committees and ministries to include the Pastors Stewart. She also attended other Temples and Churches in Philadelphia, Pa. in her earlier years.

Mommy was creative and playful with a lot of energy, giving us and all the other children in our community an exceptional childhood. She was patient and kind and pouring out a love and an understanding of matters that seemed almost afar from human. Mom Pauline, Aunt Pauline, Driving Ms. Daisy to many; Pauline lived a full and exemplary life, inspiring those around her with her love, dedication and commitment to family, church, and to the community and to her other children. Her memory will be treasured by all those whose lives she touched. Her favorite saying: "Keep your hands in God's hands and you will never walk alone". An Angel in Disguise.

Services will be private.

Letters of condolences can be sent via





