LEWES - Pauline V. Franck of Lewes passed away at her home June 21, 2019. She was 85 years old.
Pauline was born Oct. 3, 1933 in Dover to late Wilbur Brown and Florence Smith Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her latest husband of 12 yrs, Earl H. Franck;her second husband of 30 yrs, Robert E. Vandegrift; her first husband of 14 yrs, H. Gilbert Clifton; her daughter, Beverly Zatsko and step-daughter Norma Rohleder.
She is survived by her son, Ronald G. and Vivian Clifton; step-daughter, Bobbi and Jerry McCabe; grandchildren, Ronald J. and Heather Clifton; Christopher M. and Ami Clifton; Robert and Jennifer Mehrtens; Tommie and David Bennett; Matt Oseland; Michael Sevast; A.J. Sevast; Kristin and Mark Bennett; Kim Gerardi; Staci and Shane Niblett; Robert and Marci Patton ; Ricard and Andy Patton.
Pauline was retired co-owner/office manager of former Van's Electrical Service and full time Mom. She loved the beach, her home in Lewes but most of all she LOVED her family and never forgot anyone's birthday!
A special Thank you to all of Pauline's neighbors at Sussex East; Florence, Susan, Pat, Jim, to name just a few who looked after her, mowed her lawn and would swing with her on her porch! Thank you from all her family!
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (RT. 10). Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 30, 2019