ELLENDALE - Pauline W. Emory passed away, peacefully, on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of 42 years, to Isaac Winfield Emory, Jr., mother to Anthony Williams, Claudette Franklin and Odessa Emory and sister to Mildred Vickers and Ernest Vickers.
Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, services will be private.
To offer condolences or sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2020
