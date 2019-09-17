Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl B. Wadkins. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - A light went out in our lives on Sept. 14, 2019 with the passing of our mom, Pearl B. Wadkins after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Pearl was born on June 1, 1932, in Lincoln, the daughter of Elmer and Arimenta (Reed) Benson.

She graduated from Milton High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart on Oct. 31, 1952. They spent 6 decades together operating various side businesses from owning rental properties to farming, though all with much love and laughter.

Many people were touched by Pearl as she worked in human resources for Playtex for over 44 years, retiring in 1995. She was the "go to" person for everything from personnel issues to planning the company Christmas Party. Pearl could talk to anyone and rarely met a person she didn't like. Though, she enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Wadkins, Sr. in 2010; all her brothers, Ralph, Russell, and Leonard Benson; all her sisters, Dorothy Rust, Louise Webb, Mary Betty Peterman; and her son in law, Kenneth Berry.

Pearl is survived by her son, William T. Wadkins, Jr. and his wife Emma; her daughter, Gaillyn Wadkins-Berry (all of Milford); and grandson, Kyle Berry, of Englewood, Colo.; along with several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at the Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you celebrate the memory of her life by helping others with a contribution to the Milford Lions Service Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 25, Milford, DE 19963, or the Temple Lodge #9 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 256, Milford, DE 19963.

For condolences please visit





