Service Information

Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro , DE 19966
(302)-934-7842

Calling hours
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro , DE 19966

Funeral service
1:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro , DE 19966

Obituary

MILLSBORO - Pearl H. Warrington passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Harrison Senior Living.

She was born in Milford to the late John S. Warrington and Anna K. Warrington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin Warrington; and a sister, Ethel Hastings.

Along with her husband they operated Warrington's Meats and Groceries from 1964 to 1974. She attended Community Church of Oak Orchard and was a member of the V., F.W. Pearl and her husband were founding members of Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and also was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Mid Sussex Rescue. Pearl enjoyed playing Skip Bo and spending time at Millsboro McDonalds with her friends most mornings until she was no longer able. Pearl was most happy when surrounded by her family and feeding anyone who visited her.

Pearl is survived by a daughter, Dianna Atkins and her husband Robert; and a son, Daniel Warrington all of Millsboro. She also leaves behind two sisters, Leah Betts and Retta both of Milton; four grandchildren, Holly Pfleger (Jimmy), Lori Parker (Burke) Luke Warrington and Ben Warrington; three great grandchildren, Hunter Parker, Sadie Parker and Colby Pfleger. She is also survived by one great great grandchild, Rhen Pfleger; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at the Millsboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Community Church of Oak Orchard, 32615 Oak Orchard Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.

