Pearl I. Wilkins
LINCOLN - On June 30, 2020, Pearl I. Wilkins, loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, peacefully passed away at her home.
She was born on April 8, 1932 in Milford, DE to the late Lionel and Iva (Rogers) Ingram.
Pearl worked for the Milford School District in the Cafeteria for 25 years before retiring in 1997.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Nelson, Marvin, and Samuel; her sister, Fay; and her youngest son, Alan.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John Marvin Wilkins; her children, James Wilkins and Don Wilkins; her grandchildren, Dustin Wilkins, Rhonda Wilkins, and Jillian Wilkins; and her sister, Joan Failor.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Delaware Hospice.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial is Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Lincoln United Methodist Church, 8641 Butler Avenue, Lincoln, DE 19960.
For condolences, please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com