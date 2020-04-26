Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Ruth Davis Dobson B.A.. View Sign Service Information Galena Funeral Home 118 West Cross Street Galena , MD 21635 (410)-648-5338 Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl Ruth Davis Dobson B.A., C.L.T. born Sept. 8, 1933, died April 6, 2020.

Canadian born, she grew up in Wilcox and Regina, Saskatchewan. Sponsored by family, she moved to the States after university. She lived in the Chestertown area since 1980. Pearl worked as a medical technologist for Nanticoke Memorial, Easton Memorial and after 25 years, retired from Chester River Hospital (formerly Kent & Queen Anne's Hospital). As part of the Davis, Kinder and Noble (DNK) family, ancestry was important to her. Pearl was an active member of the DNK Family Reunion group. She was the Chairman of the 1975 DNK Reunion and Family Records book; the sixth edition published in 1978. She was faithful to the organization, participating in planning and organizing events. In her later years she counseled, gently pushed, and encouraged younger members to get involved and her experience was invaluable. Pearl was a loyal arm chair sports fanatic (Go Ravens, Orioles and Wizards for starters). She adored her horses, dappled in sulky racing, and had a passion for marmalade cats, especially her last cat named Shawn. She was strong-willed, and independent, standing up for herself and her intentions; a forerunner for women's rights.

Pearl was predeceased by her husband, Br. Gen. Wm. Robert Dobson (Ret.); parents, William Whitely Davis (Ada Ruth Morgan); siblings and their spouses, Dorothy Mary (Karl F. Luscher), Wm. Leslie Davis (Pearl C. Olsen), Roy Whitely (Catherine (Kay) S. Wilkie), Elsie Genevieve (Leo B. Ulrich), and Charles Glynn (Grace I. Howell). She is survived by cousins and Canadian and American nieces and nephews too numerous to mention, who will continue the Davis branch of the family tree, and by her stepchildren, their partners and their children. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and relatives.

She always walked to her own drum beat. Thank you to the congregation of the Chestertown Baptist Church that gathered Pearl in their hearts and prepared her for this day.

Pearl was buried among family at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Federalsburg. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. If interested in details, send an email to

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, Md.





