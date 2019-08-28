Pearline Stewart

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-628-8280
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln
9163 Greentop Road
Lincoln, DE
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln
9163 Greentop Road
Lincoln, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln
9163 Greentop Road
Lincoln, DE
Obituary
Bridgeville - Pearline Stewart passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at home.
There will be a viewing on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln, 9163 Greentop Road, Lincoln, DE 19960 from 6-8 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the church, at 11 a.m. and a viewing, two hours prior.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 28, 2019
