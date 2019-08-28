Bridgeville - Pearline Stewart passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at home.
There will be a viewing on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Pentecostal Church of God of Lincoln, 9163 Greentop Road, Lincoln, DE 19960 from 6-8 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the church, at 11 a.m. and a viewing, two hours prior.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 28, 2019