Pedro 'Pete' Manuel
Guzman, 58
DOVER - Pedro "Pete" Manuel Guzman passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.
Pedro was born January 1, 1962 in Morovis, Puerto Rico to Carmen and Pedro M. Guzman. He was happily married for over 38 years with Rosa D. Perez and had four children. Pedro was a very loving husband, father and grandfather and always loved spending time with his family. He was a NY Giant fan and loved fishing and cooking. Pedro was the life of the party, making jokes and dancing to his favorite salsa music. He was always laughing and making sure everyone felt how much he cared for them. Pedro took care of his friends and family and made sure they knew he was always there even if they were far away.
Pedro was an Iron worker for over 30 years who enjoyed welding and teaching other how to weld. He worked at Atlas Welding in New Castle, Del.
Pedro is survived by his son, Jose Guzman and girlfriend Julie; daughter, Jennifer Guzman and fiance Matt; daughter, Elisa Guzman and boyfriend Dietrich; daughter, Elizabeth Bergman and husband Joseph; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his four brothers, Tony Pena, Jessy Pena, Daniel Guzman and Jaime Guzman; his three sisters, Carmen Pena, Blanca Guzman and Walley Lozano.
We love you so much and will miss you. You were an amazing man!
Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 to help defray funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com