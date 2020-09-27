1/1
Peggy Holland Brackett
Peggy Holland
Brackett, 81
Peggy Holland Brackett died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Summit Hills in Spartanburg, S.C. where she was a resident. Peggy was born on September 14, 1939 in Rutherford County, N.C. and was a daughter of the late T. C. and Olema Gordon Holland.
She was a graduate of Tri-Community High School and she went on to a degree in education from Appalachian State Teachers College.
Peggy taught at the high school level her entire career spending thirty years teaching in Delaware, primarily at Caesar Rodney High School. After returning to Rutherford County, she taught another ten years at East Rutherford High School where she retired. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teacher's sorority.
Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Tim Brackett; a son, Tim Brackett Jr. of Arlington, Virginia; a daughter, Kim Brackett Ingle and husband Don of Forest City; three brothers, Donald Holland, Ray Holland, and Jimmy Holland all of Forest City; her sister, Patricia Holland Collins of Ware Shoals, South Carolina. There are also three grandchildren, Blake Brackett, Andrea Ingle and Austin Ingle.
The family will hold private services with interment at Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to South Mountains Christian Camp, Post Office Box 9, Bostic, North Carolina 28018 (southmountainchristiancamp.org) or Mobile Meals, Post Office 461, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29304 (mobilemeals.org/donate).
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory of Forest City, NC is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 245-4951
September 23, 2020
Miss Peggy is a wonderful lady I met her last October she could always remember my name because it was the same as hers .she a kind and loving person and she made it easy to love her may she RIP .
Peggy Coker
