SMYRNA - Peggy Hutchins passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at her daughter Lisa's home in Lincoln.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1931 in Salisbury, Md., the daughter of the late Virginia and Harold McGrath.

The family moved to Smyrna in 1943 where she graduated from Smyrna High School in 1947 and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1951, with a degree in Secondary Education.

She fulfilled her wishes to become a teacher and taught History within the Smyrna School District for 34 years.

She was also active in several community service organizations including Read Aloud Delaware, Creative Mentoring, Friends of Smyrna Library, Duck Creek Historical Society, Duck Creek Gardeners, and Meals on Wheels. Peggy was also a longtime member of a special group of ladies known as Young at Heart.

She was also proud to become a Kent County Master Gardner. She was fond of growing Camellias, one of her favorite flowers.

Her love for history and antiques turned her towards being a small business entrepreneur. She owned Blue Hen Country Store and Cottage Dale Farm Antiques, and a Flea Market.

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Hutchins; her three children, Neil (Gail) Vansant, Brian (Cindy) Brown, and Lisa (Larry) Heesh; her three grandchildren, Matthew Vansant, Jessica Heesh, and Alexis Heesh Doneker; as well as three great grandchildren, Mackenzie Butler, Annabelle Doneker, and Gabriel Mensack. She is also survived by her brother, Michael McGrath (Joan). Peggy loved her family and was very proud of their accomplishments.

A vistitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.

