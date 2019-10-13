Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Jean "Brown" Harper. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Peggy Jean "Brown" Harper passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019. She was in the wonderful hands of family and the Delaware Hospice Center.

Peggy was born in Dover to the late Thomas Brown, Sr. (father) and Margaret Carey (mother), and Jack Carey (stepfather).

Peggy spent most of her life as a homemaker and mother to many. She always opened her door to those in need. Peggy always had a huge smile on her face and a big heart for everyone. She instilled responsibility and strength into her children and grandchildren, and always encouraged them to be the best they could be.

Peggy is survived by seven brothers and sisters: Thomas Brown (Alice) of Felton, William Wayne Brown of North Carolina, Robert Brown (Pat) of Ohio, Richard Brown (Mary) of Dover, Charlotte Black (Earl) of Houston, Joyce Wroten (Robert) of Maryland, and Joanne Caldwell of Felton; three children, Eugene Sampson, Sr. of Florida, William Harper (Kandy) of Florida, and daughter Bambie Wise (Donnie) of Felton; seven grandchildren: Eugene Sampson, Jr. (Ali) of Missouri, Zander Sampson of Florida, Antoinette Krawczyk (Steven) of Dover, Jordan Thomas of Felton, Zackary Dill (Alissa) of Florida, Justin Harper of Florida, and Paige Harper of Florida.

Peggy was also blessed to have five great-grandchildren: Vincent Sampson, Mikary, Aiden and Amiya Dill, and Averie LaPanne, who was mom-mom's little helper in every possible way. Peggy had many over her lifetime that called her mom, aunt, or mom-mom.

The immediate family will hold a private moment for their mother. Donations can be made to Delaware Hospice Center in Milford on her behalf.

