CAMDEN/WYOMING â€" Peggy Juliet Everett passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at home.
Peggy was born in Milford, Del. on July 11, 1963. She was the daughter of Patsy Ann Tripp Brown and George David Everett.
Peggy is survived by her mother, Patsy A. Brown; her father, George David Everett; her sister, Paula Marie Everett; and her great aunt, Jessica Hengst; aunt and uncle, Loretta Tripp Martin, Charles C.K. Martin and their children, Elyse Inglese, Tina Martin and their grandson Max Inglese and many cousins.
Peggy was a true child of God because of her disability. She was born with the disorder of Trisomy 18. Peggy was never able to speak and had a lot of respiratory problems. Peggyâ€™s mother, Patsy, believed that her life would be shortened due to her diagnosis of Trisomy 18 but even with her disorder and her motherâ€™s belief in God, Peggy was still considered a miracle baby even into adult life. Her diagnosis was done at a very early stage of discovering genetic disorders and it was made very clear that her life would be approximately 5 years. When she born in 1963, the age of diagnosing disable adults was a part of the discovery of genetic disorders.
She had attended the John S. Charlton School until 1984. Peggy was accepted at the Woodside Day program, where she attended Monday through Friday under the supervision of many devoted and dedicated individuals on a day to day basis. Training for Peggy involved such routines as chewing, one on one feeding, arts and crafts, music appreciation, and field trips to the mall, movies, and Special Olympics. Peggy was a member of the Red Hat Society at the Woodside Program and she had many fun afternoons with the program. She loved music and had attended some ARC dances.
Peggy had many other special people in her life, such as Joy Hill who assisted Patsy, with her daily routine for over 10 years. Also a number of special individuals such as her Sunday School Teacher, Jane Willis Ohara, always loved Peggy in her own special way. Peggy was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in honor of Peggy to either Wesley United Methodist Church or Woodside Bay Program, Woodside, Del.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.