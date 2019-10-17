Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Frankford 43 Thatcher Street Frankford , DE 19945 (302)-732-9000 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Melson's Funeral Services - Frankford 43 Thatcher Street Frankford , DE 19945 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Melson's Funeral Services - Frankford 43 Thatcher Street Frankford , DE 19945 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SELBYVILLE - Penny G. Lewis went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 as the results of an automobile accident.

Penny was born in Nassawadox, Va. on Jan. 23, 1958 daughter of the late Orville and Grace Bailey. She was a manager for the Dollar General in Selbyville for many years. After working for Dollar General, Penny then worked in the family business, Bailey's Seafood in Frankford.

Penny loved the fact that she was the oldest of seven and would remind her siblings that she would always be #1! She had a great sense of humor, quick wit and was the social butterfly of her family. Penny loved taking trips with her siblings, doing Paint Nites, and going to thrift stores and yard sales. More than anything, Penny enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Micah

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. George's Cemetery in Clarksville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Melson Funeral Services, PO Box 100, Frankford, DE 19945 to defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting





SELBYVILLE - Penny G. Lewis went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 as the results of an automobile accident.Penny was born in Nassawadox, Va. on Jan. 23, 1958 daughter of the late Orville and Grace Bailey. She was a manager for the Dollar General in Selbyville for many years. After working for Dollar General, Penny then worked in the family business, Bailey's Seafood in Frankford.Penny loved the fact that she was the oldest of seven and would remind her siblings that she would always be #1! She had a great sense of humor, quick wit and was the social butterfly of her family. Penny loved taking trips with her siblings, doing Paint Nites, and going to thrift stores and yard sales. More than anything, Penny enjoyed spending time with her family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Micah Smith . She is survived by the love of her life of 38 years, James L. Lewis, Sr.; a grandson that she raised as her son, Jacob Miller; two daughters, Kelly Lewis of Frankford and Ashleigh Lewis of Frankford; a son, James Lewis, Jr. and his wife, Cris of Roxana; and seven grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Jaycie Miller, Mattie Collins, James L. Lewis, III, Erin Lewis, Stacey Lewis and Caleb Smith. Penny is also survived by her six siblings, Kim Brewington and her husband, Eddie of Dagsboro, Betty Grace Eskridge and her husband, Mike of Bridgeville, Lillian Bailey of Frankford, Cheryl Workman and her husband, Dennis of Frankford, Marybeth Dear and her husband, Dorsey of Frankford and Bud Bailey of Frankford; a host of nieces and nephews and all the customers at Bailey's Seafood. She was also looking forward to the birth of her great granddaughter.A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. George's Cemetery in Clarksville.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Melson Funeral Services, PO Box 100, Frankford, DE 19945 to defray funeral expenses.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close