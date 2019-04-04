Perry Jimmy Jackson (1937 - 2019)
Perry Jimmy Jackson was born on June 30, 1937 in Hayti, Missouri. He departed this life on March 25, 2019.
Service of celebration will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover. Viewing from 10 –11:00 a.m., with formal home going service to follow.
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 4, 2019
