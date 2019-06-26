FREDERICA - Perry Lee Hopkins passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Perry was born in Milford, the son of James and Virginia Hopkins.
Perry was a very hard worker, Jack-Of-All-Trades in construction. Give him a hammer and nail and he could build you anything. In his free time Perry was a devoted hunter, fisherman and gardener. Perry was proud of his garden but most of all Perry loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Helen Hopkins, Theodore and Mary Carol; father, James W Hopkins; brothers, Marvin and William "Bill" Hopkins; and grandchild Raylan Hopkins.
He is survived by his children, Tabytha Ann Hopkins of Bowers Beach, Laura "Ashly" Estacion and Andrew of San Antonio, Texas, Jasyn Lee Hopkins and Darlene of Stafford, Va.; grandchildren, Skylynn Hopkins, Savannah Talcott, Shyanne Leonard, Jasyn Hopkins Jr., Drew Estacion and Lawrence "Sonny" Price; siblings, Lana West and Dennis Hopkins; mother, Mary "Virginia" Hopkins of Frederica; and beloved dog "Night".
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 29. 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Bowers Fire Company, Bowers Beach. Friends and family may gather beginning at 11 a.m. and fellowship will follow immediately after services.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 26, 2019