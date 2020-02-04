DOVER - Peter Benevage, Sr. of passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Benavage was born June 24, 1922 in Shaft, Pa. to the late Anthony Benavage and Christina Kowalchick Benavage.
He served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years retiring as a Major. During his military career he engaged in battle for Marshall Islands, Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima as an infantryman and had received the Bronze Star. After the military he worked for Fairfax County and Virginia Public School System as a public school teacher. Mr. Benavage enjoyed working with his hands, taking time for, as he put it, "teaching moments" with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and crossword puzzles.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Corliss Mae Larson in 2013; brother, John Benavage; and sister, Julia Selsavage.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Rae Benavage of Dover; son, Peter Benavage, Jr. of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Emily Alexandra, Peter Alexander and Victoria Alexia Benavage; great grandchildren, Dwight Alexander Novak and Autumn Rae Jackson.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Marine Corps Museum.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020