Peter Wayne
Ennis, Sr., 70
FREDERICA - Peter Wayne Ennis, Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. Peter was born in Bennington, Vermont the son of the late James and Gladys (Cheney) Ennis.
After graduation from Arlington Memorial High School in Vermont he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Peter and Ellen moved to Delaware in 1993 with their sons. He worked as a truck driver for many years working for Blue Hen Trucking and Perdue (Milford, Del.) before retiring.
Peter belonged to the North American Hunting and Fishing Club. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting antique cars and trucks, tinkering on things in his garage or watching his grandchildren play sports and doing what they love. You could always find him with his wife on the weekends looking for the latest treasure at any local auction.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gladys Ennis; and five sisters, Mary Adams, Edna Ennis, Janet Humphrey, Shirley Priest and Winifred Ennis.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ellen Ennis; his children, Richie (Kenda) Ennis and Peter Ennis Jr. and his significant other Denise Buckley; his grandchildren, Alexis Ennis, Xavier Ennis and Joshua Ennis; his brothers, James (aka Cub) Ennis, David (Debbie) Ennis and Francis (Roger) Secoy (Sunderland, Vt.), Clara Harrington (Rutland, Vt.), Peg (Bob) Gulley and Penny (Bob) Pugalski (Bennington, Vt.); and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Peter's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 where a visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 201 Market Street, Frederica, DE 19946. The service will be live streamed on Youtube @FBCFrederica.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to: Freedom Baptist Church, 201 Market Street, Frederica, DE 19946.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com