Philip B. Vannicola Jr.
Philip B. Vannicola,
Jr., 59
MIDDLETOWN - Philip B. Vannicola, Jr. passed away on July 21, 2020 at the after a long illness of heart disease.
Philip graduated from Christiana High School in 1979. Philip worked for DuPont Kalrez for 17 years. Later he followed his passion and became a horse trainer / groom. He loved his Phillies and Eagles. Most of all he loved his dog Drake.
Philip is survived by his mother, Margaret A. Vannicola; his two brothers, Mark C. Vannicola and his wife, Ruth, and Luke B. Vannicola; his sister, Angel Vannicola Colombo and her husband, Charles; his nephews and nieces: Kim Bastek and her husband, Carl, Mark Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Theresa, Catherine, Luke Andrew, Dillan, McKenzie, Giovanni and Vincent. Philip was predeceased by his father, Philip B. Vannicola, Sr.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Philip's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
July 25, 2020
We are saddened to hear about Phil’s passing. Our hearts and prayers are with all of you. We don’t have words to ease the pain, we hope the loving memories will give you all comfort.
Anthony,Margie,Richard,MIndy,
Anthony Jr.
Perrone family
Family
