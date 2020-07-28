Philip B. Vannicola,
Jr., 59
MIDDLETOWN - Philip B. Vannicola, Jr. passed away on July 21, 2020 at the after a long illness of heart disease.
Philip graduated from Christiana High School in 1979. Philip worked for DuPont Kalrez for 17 years. Later he followed his passion and became a horse trainer / groom. He loved his Phillies and Eagles. Most of all he loved his dog Drake.
Philip is survived by his mother, Margaret A. Vannicola; his two brothers, Mark C. Vannicola and his wife, Ruth, and Luke B. Vannicola; his sister, Angel Vannicola Colombo and her husband, Charles; his nephews and nieces: Kim Bastek and her husband, Carl, Mark Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Theresa, Catherine, Luke Andrew, Dillan, McKenzie, Giovanni and Vincent. Philip was predeceased by his father, Philip B. Vannicola, Sr.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Philip's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
