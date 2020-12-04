Philip E. Nutter, 67
FELTON, Del. - Philip E. Nutter passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, Del.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. All viewings are walk through only.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover, Del.