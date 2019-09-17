Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Feliceangeli. View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Holy Cross Church 631 S. State St. Dover , DE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Holy Cross Church 631 S. State St. Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Philip Feliceangeli, Jr. passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 after a long battle with cancer at Bay Health Hospital in Dover. He was a beloved husband, devoted father and a true and trusted friend.

Phil was born in 1955 in Agana, Guam to Marion and Philip Feliceangeli, Sr. as his father served in the U. S. Air Force. Finally settling in Dover, Delaware, Phil was a 1973 graduate of Dover High School when he first developed an interest and love of journalism. Phil attended the University of Delaware, receiving a bachelors in American Studies in 1977.

Phil launched his life long career in journalism at WKEN radio station in his hometown of Dover as a news reporter and newscaster. He later moved to WDOV/WDSD radio where he was the long time morning news announcer and reporter. Phil later rose to the position of news director. He retired in 2017 having received numerous awards and thanks for his 40 years in broadcasting. Many who worked with Phil considered him one of the premier newscasters in the state, often mentoring those new to the field. Getting the story right was his top priority.

Phil married his soul mate, Donna L. Beaty in 1985, whom he had met when she worked as the evening disc jockey on WDOV.

Phil was a life long Baltimore Orioles baseball fan. One of his treasured moments in broadcasting was an interview with Buck Showalter, the then manager of his favorite team. Phil took the most pride in his family. He was a devoted father to his daughter, Lauren, often bragging about her accomplishments. He was a loving husband to his wife, Donna, supporting her as she pursued a second degree in horticulture, typing her papers to allow for more study time and encouraging and helping her to start a small business raising peonies. He was known for his wry sense of humor and quick wit as well as his integrity.

Phil was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 but never allowed his diagnosis to control all aspects of his life. He continued to work throughout his various surgeries and treatments. Through all of his treatments, Phil continued to maintain his good humor, never complaining but facing all challenges head on. His strength in facing cancer was often an inspiration to others including his doctors and the nurses who cared for him.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Philip, Sr. and Marion; a brother, Samuel; and a sister, Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Lauren; brothers, Peter (Kathy) of Wilmington, Delaware, Paul (Debbie) of Coplay, Pennsylvania; a sister, Marina Davis (Norris) of Freeport, Maine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Rishi Sawhney, Sandi Voss and all of the chemo nurses at the Bayhealth Cancer Center at Kent General Hospital for their care and devotion. We also wish to thank the doctors and staff of Interventional Radiology, Christiana Hospital for their help with Phil's cancer journey. Without your care, Phil could not have beaten the odds and lived an additional eight years after his diagnosis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901 where a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover.

Family suggest that contributions may be made to the Bayhealth Cancer Center at Kent General Hospital 640 S. State St, Dover, De 19901.

