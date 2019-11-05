Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip James Downey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary



He received his degree in economics from the Pennsylvania Military College and then began a career working for Allstate Insurance for 28 years and until recently worked for Tyndall's Casual Furniture at the Lewes store.

On October 20, 1962, he married Maryjane Whittier Allam, to whom he was devoted. Phil and Maryjane lived in Newark for 29 years before moving to Dover.

Phil was an avid golfer and enjoyed historical biographies; but he was never happier than when he was spending time with his family.

Phil was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover for over eighteen years, where he served on the Finance Committee, Stewardship Committee and as an usher.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Phil Sr., his mother, Anne, and granddaughter, Skylar.

He is survived by his wife Maryjane; his three children, Eric (Pamela), Chris (Billie), and Andrew (Erin); his brother Bud (Nancy); six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on 209 S State St, Dover, DE. Rev. Amy Yarnall officiating.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Philip James Downey Jr., loving husband and father, passed away. Phil was born on July 9, 1940 in Chester, Pa. to Philip Sr. and Anne Downey.

