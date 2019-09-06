Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Viewing 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Phoebe Anthony passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 surrounded by those she loved.

Phoebe was a very active member of Prospect United Methodist Church for 43 years, where she served as a certified Lay Speaker, Lay Leader, Bible School Teacher, member of the United Methodist Women, and sang in the church choir until she was 90 years old. She was actively involved in the Harrington Senior Center, and was recognized one year during Heritage Day for her community work with them. Phoebe also loved to send cards to keep in touch with friends, and play cards with her neighbors. She was a very caring, friendly person who was loved and will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Phoebe was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 1/2 years, Clarence; brother, William White; sisters, Catherine Carpenter, and Sarah Donovan; son-in-laws, Albert "Spanky" Vincent, Donald Jester, and Donald Melvin; and grandson, Steven Vincent.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty Vincent (Andy Andrew), Grace Jester, and Gayle Melvin; seven grandchildren, Rick (Kim) Vincent, Glenn Hayman (Susan Welch), Cliff (Patsy) Jester, Kreg (Patty) Jester, Scott Melvin, Heather (Matt) Jackson, and Travis Melvin; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a viewing for family and friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to: Prospect UMC, P.O. Box 342, Harrington, DE 19952, or the Harrington Senior Center, 102 Fleming St., Harrington, DE 19952

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.

