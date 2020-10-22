Phyllis A. Faulkner, 94
MILFORD - Phyllis A. Faulkner passed away October 19, 2020, at Lofland Park Center, Seaford, Del.
Phyllis was born November 30, 1925, the daughter of James and Myrtle Thomas of Lanham, W.Va. She was, in fact, a coal miner's daughter.
Upon the United States involvement in World War II, she began working at a war industry manufacturer in Nitro, W.Va. In March of 1944, she married the love of her life, Lewis K. Faulkner, whom had been medically discharged from the United States Army for wounds suffered during the invasion of North Africa. Over the span of their 46 years together, the couple resided in West Virginia, Maryland, and finally in Delaware. During this time, the couple raised five sons and she began a career in the medical field. She was a nursing assistant at Springfield State Hospital in Maryland, before working at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, Methodist Manor House, Milford Memorial Hospital, and Visiting Nurse Association. She retired in 1992.
Phyllis enjoyed life in numerous ways. She would enjoy watching baseball and football. She would even help her husband practice new plays in their backyard when he coached high school football. She loved the fall foliage bus tours she would take with friends to the Northeast United States.
Phyllis was a member of the Pilgrim Wesleyan Church in Milford and was an active member and regular attendee until she was physically unable to attend. She loved the blessings of friendships and love the church provided her.
Her acts of compassion, unselfishness, and the great love she gave to her family will eternally lay in their hearts.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Lewis K. Faulkner; Duane D. Faulkner, son; and Brent L. Faulkner, son.
She is survived by sons, Steven L. Faulkner, Craig T. Faulkner, both of Milford; son, Paul E. and his wife, Annmarie E. Faulkner of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Blake R. Faulkner, Matthew B. Faulkner, Michael W. Faulkner, and Amber K. Faulkner, with whom she had a special relationship and cherished each other's life.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
