Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
(302)-697-7002
Visitation
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
Celebration of Life
3:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming , DE 19934
Obituary

DOVER - Phyllis A. Schmitt passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1941 in Long Branch, N.J. She graduated from Bay Port High School in Long Island, N.Y. and attended Caledonia Nursing School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She then got married and moved to Delaware to start a family. She was a devoted mother and later worked at Leggetts at the Dover Mall for 15 years. Then she worked at Happy Harry's/Walgreens on Forrest Avenue, Dover for 20 years until recently. She was a member of the Modern Maturity Center and traveled with them frequently. She was a member of the YMCA and enjoyed swimming. Other interests included the love of music, crafting, walking, reading books and attending yard sales with her sons.

Phyllis is survived by the father of her children, Thomas E. Schmitt (Abbey) of Lewes; three children: Krista P. Nikiforos (Nick) and grand kitty Tabasco of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Richard J. Schmitt (Karen) and grandson Alex of Felton, Karl C. Schmitt of Hartly; and sister, Emily Valenti of Camden.

Phyllis's wishes were to celebrate her life simply by performing a random act of kindness, walk on the beach, and enjoy nature.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where friends may visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901 or to the .

