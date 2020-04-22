Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - on April 16, 2020, Phyllis Ann Rust, affectionately known by her family as "Mimi" and her friends as "Phyl", peacefully passed away at her home with her loving and devoted daughter by her side.

She was born in Milford on Sept. 27, 1927, to the late Roland and Mildred Isaacs, but grew up on their farm in Greenwood.

Phyllis began her schooling in Greenwood, but graduated from Milford High School.

For many years she served the community as the Director of the Milford Public Library before moving to the Delaware Division of Libraries and operator of the Kent County Bookmobile.

She was a member of Avenue United Methodist Church and served as choir director and organist.

Phyllis loved to travel and visited much of the world. She enjoyed reading, sewing, working in her yard, shopping, and having lunch or dinner with her friends, but most important to her; she was deeply devoted to raising her two daughters and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Rust was known as a very poised, dignified, and vibrant lady, who was fiercely independent and always made sure to look her very best, without a hair out of place. She was a class act.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Lynn Rust, with whom she has been reunited.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Rust Hitchens and her husband Chum, of Milford; her grandchildren, Jason C. Hitchens and his wife Crystal and Dr. Lauren Hitchens Rowan and her husband Steve, all of Milford; her great grandchildren, Khailer, Madisyn, Ryan, Krew, Kensley, Harbor, and Haven; her sister, Kathleen I. Donovan and her husband Robert of Salisbury, Md.; her nephews, Scott Donovan of Hebron, Md. and Steven Donovan of Salisbury, Md.

Services will be private.

For condolences please visit





