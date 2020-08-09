Phyllis D. Stevenson, 89
MILFORD - Phyllis D. Stevenson passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Mrs. Stevenson was born in Milton, daughter of the late Lena D. Cooper and Layton Dutton.
After 30 years of service with Verizon she retired in 1981 and had worked in the Dover and Georgetown business offices as a Service Representative and Service Analyst. She also served The Honorable Senator Thurman Adams, as secretary, for 5 years.
Mrs. Stevenson was a member of Sylvan Acres Homeowners Association, where she served on the Board of Directors for two years; a member of the Prime Hook Beach Organization; Harrington Moose Lodge and a life member of the Telephone Pioneers.
She and her husband Bob enjoyed travelling for several years; preceding that, they spent 18 summers in Prime Hook Beach. She also enjoyed working outside in her flower garden and interior decorating with a lot of greenery, stained glass lamps and dolls throughout the home.
In addition to her parents; Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, in 2006; and a sister, Virginia Flynn.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Glenda Kay Roosa and Jay; two grandchildren, J.R. Roosa and Crystal Passwaters; four great-grandchildren, Bryce and Ava Passwaters and twins, Jacob and Jackson Roosa. Other survivors include several very special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Del; with a time of visitation for family and friends from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Barratts Chapel Cemetery. All attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions are welcome to Telephone Pioneers, c/o Rosalie Walls, 119 W. Pine Street, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com