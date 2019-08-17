SEAFORD - Phyllis N. Passwaters passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at her home.
She was born on April 3, 1935 in Federalsburg, Md., the daughter of the late Lester V. Cole and Lydia Tull Cole.
On Oct. 29, 1951, she married John Roberts Passwaters.
Phyllis worked as a proof reader at Stowell Printing Company and the Seaford Leader. She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir at church, watching tennis and loved country dancing.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John R. Passwaters; children, Bobbie Passwaters of Wilmington and Gary Passwaters and his wife Cathy of Laurel; grandchildren, Khristina McDowell and her husband Bo and John M. Passwaters and his wife Angela; great-grandchildren, Alexa McDowell, Cade McDowell, Jase Passwaters and Vivian Passwaters.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, Md., with Rev. Dave Seymour officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Interment will be held at Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg, Md.
Memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 17, 2019