Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis P. Hallett. View Sign

August 13, 1933 - April 6, 2019

DOVER - Phyllis P. Hallett, of Dover and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughter, Jill Harris of Fort Lauderdale, son William E. Hallett III and daughter-in-law Judi of Hurlock, Md. Grandmother of five, Adam and Julian Harris, Elizabeth, Brooke, and Benjamin Hallett.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William E. Hallett Jr. She was a member of Wesley Melodist Church, past president of the Junior Board of Bayhealth Kent General hospital in Dover, an avid reader, and a member of Gilda's Club of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





August 13, 1933 - April 6, 2019DOVER - Phyllis P. Hallett, of Dover and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughter, Jill Harris of Fort Lauderdale, son William E. Hallett III and daughter-in-law Judi of Hurlock, Md. Grandmother of five, Adam and Julian Harris, Elizabeth, Brooke, and Benjamin Hallett.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William E. Hallett Jr. She was a member of Wesley Melodist Church, past president of the Junior Board of Bayhealth Kent General hospital in Dover, an avid reader, and a member of Gilda's Club of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Funeral Home Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street

61 South Bradford Street

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 734-3341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close