August 13, 1933 - April 6, 2019
DOVER - Phyllis P. Hallett, of Dover and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughter, Jill Harris of Fort Lauderdale, son William E. Hallett III and daughter-in-law Judi of Hurlock, Md. Grandmother of five, Adam and Julian Harris, Elizabeth, Brooke, and Benjamin Hallett.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William E. Hallett Jr. She was a member of Wesley Melodist Church, past president of the Junior Board of Bayhealth Kent General hospital in Dover, an avid reader, and a member of Gilda's Club of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
