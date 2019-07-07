Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gamble Funeral Service 410 Stephenson Avenue Savannah , GA 31405 (912)-354-1616 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Gamble Funeral Service 410 Stephenson Avenue Savannah , GA 31405 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Hollywood Cemetery Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Harrington, Del., she was a daughter of the late Mark Webb Warren and the late Mary Viola Handley Warren. Mrs. Bodenstein was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was a member of Kensington Park Garden Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Warren, Sr.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Neil Bodenstein of Savannah, Ga.; one daughter, Nancy Johnston and her husband, Frank, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one son, Paul Bodenstein and his wife, Deborah, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Laura MacDonald, Kathleen Johnston and Alex Bodenstein; one great-granddaughter, Azalea MacDonald; one nephew, Lewis H. Warren, Jr. and his wife, Delores; and one great-nephew, Dr. Lewis Warren III.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, at the graveside, Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington, Del.

Remembrances: American Macular Degeneration Foundation - Post Office Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515 or The Myositis Association - 1940 Duke Street, Suite 200, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.

The family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff of Islands Hospice of the THA Group for the excellent care given to Mrs. Bodenstein.

Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Bodenstein and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com

Melvin Funeral Home of Harrington and Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah are in charge of arrangements.



